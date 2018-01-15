UT researchers discover new dinosaur with rainbow feathers

(Photo: Photo Illustrated by Velizar Simeonovski,)

AUSTIN - Dinosaurs come in all shapes and sizes. They are magnificent and ferocious, they are large and they are small, they have wings and they have horns, and based on research from the University of Texas at Austin, a newly discovered bird-like dinosaur fossil from China contains evidence of a new accessory: rainbow feathers.

A team of researchers, including scientists from the University of Texas at Austin, are the first to conduct an in-depth study of the dinosaur named Caihong juji, which means "rainbow with the big crest" in Mandarin. According to a press release, the researchers believe the dino used it's flashy neck feathers and bony crest on its snout to attract mates.

Caihong juji, the chicken-sized dinosaur, lived in China about 161 million years ago. An extended description of the dinosaur was published Monday in the Nature Communications journal. Dongyu Hu, a professor in the College of Paleontology at the Shenyang Normal University, led the study.

“Iridescent coloration is well known to be linked to sexual selection and signaling, and we report its earliest evidence in dinosaurs,” said Julia Clarke, a professor in the Department of Geological Sciences at the UT Jackson School of Geosciences, who helped describe the new species. “The dinosaur may have a cute nickname in English, Rainbow, but it has serious scientific implications.”

According to the press release, apart from livening up the Jurassic period, the Caihong juji has features that are both ancient and modern, said co-author Xing Xu, a professor at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The bony crest is a feature usually seen in dinosaurs from earlier eras, while its neck feathers show evidence of microscopic wide, flat, pigment-containing packages, or melanosomes, that may represent the first known occurrence of iridescence similar to that found in a variety of hummingbird species living today.

Researchers found that Caihong is also the earliest known dinosaur with asymmetrical feathers, the feather type found on the wingtips of modern birds that helps control flight. But unlike birds today, Caihong’s asymmetrical feathers were on its tail, not its wings — a finding that suggests that early birds may have had a different steering or flight style.

The colorful dino was discovered by a farmer in 2014 between a slab of rock from China's Hebei Province that contained a nearly complete skeleton surrounded by feather impressions. Lucky for the researchers, these impressions preserved the shape of the melanosomes. Researchers compared the melanosome impressions to melanosomes found in living birds and found that they most closely resembled those in the iridescent, rainbow feathers of hummingbirds.

