UT report: Conditions in Texas prisons equivalent to torture

TEXAS - After a year-long study, students and faculty with the University of Texas School of Law have detailed what they describe as the "chronic overuse of solitary confinement" in Texas prisons.

The 48-page report titled, "Designed to Break You: Human Rights Violations on Texas' Death Rows," concludes that the "harsh conditions in Texas prisons are equivalent to torture."

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice holds all death row prisoners in mandatory solitary confinement, which the report states is described by multiple human rights bodies as "torture." On death row, the study finds that prisoners spend an average of 14 years and 6 months cut off from human contact and rarely seeing sunlight or fresh air.

The report also accuses the TDCJ of failing to provide inmates with adequate medical treatment and mental health care and failing to provide religious or educational material.

Offered in the report are several recommendations for easing the plight of death row prisoners:

Texas should immediately end the use of solitary confinement except as a measure of last resort, to be used for as brief a time as possible

Inmates with mental illness or intellectual disability should not be placed in solitary confinement

Prisoners should be allowed physical contact during visits

Prisoners should get access to health care, religious services and outdoor recreation

