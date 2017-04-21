Police searching for suspects after fraternity houses vandalized

AUSTIN,TX - For the third day in a row, words like 'racist' and 'rapist' showed up spray-painted on fraternity houses on campus.

On April 19 at 4:50 a.m. three suspects spray painted the Kappa Alpha fraternity house, located at 2515 Leon St. The Kapp Alpha, Kappa Sigma, Pi Kappa Alpha and Phi Gamma Delta houses were all vandalized during the same time frame, according to the Austin Police Department.

University Police told KVUE's Jason Puckett that they had heightened patrols around the vandalized houses for the time being while they seek more information on who is responsible.

UT President Greg Fenves released the following statement about the graffiti Wednesday:

"At the University of Texas of Austin, we will not tolerate vandalism and threats targeting our students and are actively investigating the recent incidents near campus. Many students understandably feel concerned and vulnerable. I want them to know we are committed to making UT Austin a safe environment for all our students.

UT police are working with Austin police to add extra patrols to the neighborhood and review footage as part of a criminal investigation. The university has provided crisis support, advice and guidance to the students and groups affected by the incidents. The Office of the Dean of Students is investigating, in accordance with the recently issued Hate and Bias Incident Policy. The incident has also been referred to the Campus Climate Response team."

APD is working with UT police to investigate the cases.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Region 1 Property Detectives at 512-974-5320.

