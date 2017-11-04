KVUE
Close

UT police investigating after masked group found on campus with Tiki torches

KVUE 3:58 PM. CDT November 04, 2017

The University of Texas police are looking into some strange activity at the South Mall on campus early Saturday morning.

The department said patrolling officers discovered a small group of predominately white males wearing American flag masks trying to light Tiki torches around midnight.

After a warning from officers, police said the group extinguished the torches, removed their masks and left campus.

Investigators are working to learn more details.

© 2017 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories