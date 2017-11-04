UT police investigating after masked group found on campus with Tiki torches

The University of Texas police are looking into some strange activity at the South Mall on campus early Saturday morning.
The department said patrolling officers discovered a small group of predominately white males wearing American flag masks trying to light Tiki torches around midnight.
After a warning from officers, police said the group extinguished the torches, removed their masks and left campus.
Investigators are working to learn more details.
