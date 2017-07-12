(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN -- The University of Texas at Austin issued an alert for students Wednesday, warning them of a possible exposure to mumps.

According to our partners at the Austin American Statesman, UT Health Services sent an email to students.

“I am writing you to let you know that you may have been exposed to mumps because a UT student in one of your classes has been diagnosed with mumps or has symptoms of mumps,” the email said.

The email and the UT Health Services website also provided students with information about the disease.

Mumps is a contagious disease that affects the salivary glands. It spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Up to half of people who get mumps have mild or no symptoms, and often don't know they are infected.

The most common symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches and tiredness.

This is not the first time there has been a possible mumps outbreak on the UT campus. In 2015, a mumps outbreak in Austin involved at least eight UT students.

