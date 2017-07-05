UT law professor John Roberston dies

(Photo: University of Texas website)

Longtime University of Texas law professor and bioethics expert died in his home Wednesday, the Austin American-Statesman confirmed.

Family members told the Statesman that Robertson, 74, died after a brief illness.

Robertson held the Vinson and Elkins Chair at the UT School of Law. He also authored two books on bioethics, "The Rights of the Critically Ill" and "Children of Choice: Freedom and New Reproductive Technologies," in addition to numerous articles, according to the UT website.

