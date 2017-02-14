UT grad looking for love is first black 'Bachelorette'

Rachel Lindsay. (Photo: ABC, The Bachelor)

TEXAS - Rachel Lindsay, a University of Texas at Austin grad and Dallas attorney, is looking for love -- and has made history in the process. For the show's 13th season, she will be the first black "Bachelorette."

ABC leaked the news Monday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Appearing on Nick Viall's The Bachelor, the 31-year-old made the quite appearance, receiving the first impression rose during its first episode. Although the announcement arrived prior to the airing of her elimination, she has at least made the final six thus far.

After graduating from UT, Lindsay went on to get a law degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee. She is also into sports and dancing -- with her vacuum. Here are four other things to know about her.

The Bachelorette premieres May 22 on ABC.

(© 2017 KVUE)