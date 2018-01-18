UT cuts costs to on-campus counseling

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - The University of Texas announced they are cutting counseling session costs for students -- offering some for free.

Staff said they are also reducing the price of psychiatry services from $15 to $10.

They services will be funded through the partnership with ESPN on the Longhorn Network, according to a statement released by UT President Gregory Fenves.

“It just shows that this is something that is being prioritized as well for the students, and that's really exciting,” said peer educator and UT junior Shalaka Damle.

She said, while students love athletics, that it’s nice to see the university showing support for mental health.

“There are still certain barriers for students, and mental health is just as important as physical health,” Damle explained. “So to take that step toward the right direction and remove that fee is such an awesome first step.”

Director of the Counseling and Mental Health Center Dr. Chris Brownson agreed, saying the center sees thousands of students each year.

“We really rely on the entire community helping to meet those students’ needs,” said Brownson.

