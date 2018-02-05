UT building vandalized after controversial professor assault case

The graffiti follows controversy surrounding a professor who pleaded guilty to a domestic violence incident. (Photo: Revolutionary Student Front's Facebook page)

AUSTIN - Following controversy surrounding a University of Texas at Austin professor who pleaded guilty to a domestic violence incident in 2016, graffiti has appeared on the Pharmacy Building on campus Monday, according to police.

UT police told KVUE officers discovered the graffiti on the Pharmacy Building while they were patrolling at around 3:25 a.m. In photos shared with KVUE, the graffiti said, "UT harbors abusers" and "Watch your back Richard." Crews began cleaning it up at around 5:40 a.m., police said.

The professor, 57-year-old Richard Morrisett, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of strangling his girlfriend during an off-campus incident. A coalition of UT parents believe university leaders should have disciplined Morrisett, a tenured professor.

UT spokesperson J.B. Bird told KVUE News that university administrators did what they could at the time by following current policies and rules. He said there was no relation between how the professor acted in this situation and how he acted on campus, and as a result, he was allowed to continue his teaching.

