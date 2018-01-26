UT appoints search committee to find vice president for Diversity and Community Engagement

University of Texas Tower and Fountain (Photo: Anne Rippy Getty Images)

AUSTIN - A 13-member search committee has been appointed by the University of Texas at Austin President Gregory L. Fenves to find a new vice president of the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement, a pivotal position.

The search committee consists of students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members who will advise and assist in the search.

The Division of Diversity and Community Engagement leads the way in making education accessible to all through its partnerships with UT’s academic colleges and schools, administrative divisions and units, and organizations across the state of Texas.

“The vice president for diversity and community and engagement is one of the most significant leadership roles at The University of Texas and is vital to our efforts to foster an inclusive campus,” said President Fenves.

According to a press release from the university, the new vice president will spearhead the division's strategic plan and coordinate with many other university diversity and education initiatives.

“The search committee will work with me to find a remarkable candidate who has the knowledge, experience and skills to form strong bonds with our students, faculty members, staff members and the greater Austin community,” Fenves said.

Dean Luis Zayas of the Steve Hicks School of Social Work will chair the committee, and the university has hired Russell Reynolds Associates, an executive recruiting firm, to assist in the search.

The committee members are:

- Luis Zayas, chair, dean, Steve Hicks School of Social Work.

- Maggie Rivas-Rodriguez, founding director, Voces Oral History Project, professor of journalism, Moody College of Communication, Center for Mexican American Studies.

- Carolyn Brown, professor of pharmacy and Tanabe Research Laboratories, U.S.A. Inc. Regents Endowed Faculty Fellow, College of Pharmacy, Center for African and African American Studies.

- Wilhelmina Delco, former member, Texas House of Representatives; former trustee, Austin Community College; former trustee, Austin Independent School District.

- Cal Varner, president, Varner & Associates Inc.; member, Huston-Tillotson University board of trustees.

- Hector de Leon, founder and managing partner, De Leon Washburn & Ward PC; chair of DDCE Advisory Board, president of the University of Texas Foundation Inc.

- Mark Williams, member, Austin Community College board of trustees; former president, Austin Independent School District board of trustees; DDCE Advisory Board.

- Carlos Zaffirini, president and CEO, Adelanto HealthCare Ventures Texas; member of University of Texas System Chancellor’s Council Executive Committee; member of University of Texas at Austin University Development Board.

- Betty Hwang, founder chairwoman and CEO, West Lake Computer Systems; board director, Texas Asian Chamber of Commerce; Austin Community College board of trustees.

- Alejandrina Guzman, student, president, University of Texas at Austin Student Government.

Austin Reynolds, president, UT Austin Senate of College Councils.

- Cameron Maxwell, finance director, University of Texas at Austin Student Government.

- Jaimie Davis, chair, University of Texas at Austin Staff Council.

Fenves hopes to conclude the search and name a new vice president before the fall 2018 semester.

