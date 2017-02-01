USPS investigating missing VA parcels at North Austin post office

FILE PHOTO. (Photo: Paul Bradbury)

AUSTIN - The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General said it is investigating complaints related to missing VA parcels at an Austin post office.

The USPS OIG was unable to provide significant details, but said they are investigating an employee at the Bluebonnet Station. USPS is not identifying the employee due to the ongoing investigation and because they have not been charged. Bluebonnet Station is the post office located at 1822 West Braker Lane in North Austin.

The employee in question “is currently in a non-duty status with the USPS,” the Office of Inspector General said. They added “It is important to note that an allegation is merely an accusation. All persons are presumed innocent unless otherwise adjudicated by a court of law.”

GO HERE to learn more about the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General.

(© 2017 KVUE)