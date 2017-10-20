USGS: 2.9-magnitude earthquake reported in Fayette County

(Photo: Google Maps)

FLATONIA, TEXAS - The U.S. Geological Survey reported Friday evening that a 2.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Fayette County.

USGS reports show the earthquake occurred near Flatonia, Texas, a town that is about 70 miles southeast of Austin, around 5:10 p.m.

The USGS states that any earthquake under 3.0 in magnitude are considered minor and are generally not felt.

Small earthquakes are rare for this part of the state, but not unheard of. Though six years ago today (10-20-2011), a magnitude-4.6 earthquake was reported in South Texas.

From that day: "The epicenter of the Thursday morning quake was near Karnes City. The U.S. Geological Survey said it was the largest earthquake on record for the area, surpassing a magnitude-4.3 shock recorded in 1993."

© 2017 KVUE-TV