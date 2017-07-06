Grab your broomsticks: US Quidditch Cup coming to Round Rock

The US Quidditch Cup 11 is coming to to Round Rock in 2018. (Photo: Isabella Gong Photography)

ROUND ROCK - Alright muggles, it’s almost time to dust off those broomsticks. That's because US Quidditch (USQ) has announced that its eleventh Quidditch Cup is coming to the Sports Capital of Texas.

According to USQ, the 2018 US Quidditch Cup 11 will be held in Round Rock, Texas, from April 14 to April 15 at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex.

Inspired by the sport portrayed in the Harry Potter novels, Quidditch is played between two teams who all fly on magical broomsticks, which is why you’ll see “muggle” Quidditch players running around with broomsticks between their legs come April of 2018.

Muggles, or non-magical, players score 10 points by throwing a ball, or “quaffle,” through hoops on opposite ends of the playing field. Other players throw another ball, or “bludger,” at those carrying quaffles. If they are hit, they must drop any ball they are holding, return to their side of the field and touch one of their goal posts. The game ends once someone captures a 30-point ball from the “snitch,” a neutral player dressed in yellow who runs around trying to avoid capture. They are released during the 18th minute of the game. Click here for more information on Quidditch gameplay.

The 2017-18 Quidditch season will consist of a collegiate and community split, where collegiate Quidditch teams will compete only against collegiate teams and community teams will compete only against community teams. More information on USQ membership and creating a team can be found here.

USQ reported that the Austin-area is home to two national championship-winning Quidditch teams: Texas Quidditch (2013, 2014 and 2015) and Texas Cavalry (2017). They said Texas had more teams registered with the USQ than any other state in the league during the 2016-17 season.

US Quidditch, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, serves more than 4,000 athletes on almost 200 teams nationwide. It provides a range of services, from hosting nine major tournaments and supervising regular season competition to supporting and certifying referees and other officials. They are also working to expand the sport to younger age groups through outreach programs in schools across the nation.

