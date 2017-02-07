U.S. News names Austin top place to live in U.S.

City of Austin skyline. (Photo: Kumar Appaiah/ Flickr)

AUSTIN - Ask any Austinite where the best place to live is and they’ll say their hometown. Now, they have some backup on that statement coming from U.S. News & World Report.

In the magazine’s annual list of “Best Places to Live in the United States,” U.S. News selected Austin as the number one spot in the nation to live. Austin knocked out Denver, Colorado for the top spot in the 2017 rankings. San Jose, California; Washington, D.C.; and Fayetteville, Arkansas rounded out the top five in the 2017 list.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler responded to Austin being selected as the top spot to live in America saying, “We celebrate what we’re doing right to be ranked first, recognizing it also highlights the accompanying affordability, equity, and mobility challenges that our city faces. Inherent in that ranking is the strength to manage growth so we can preserve Austin’s special spirit.”

U.S. News & World Report said the rankings were determined “in part by a public survey of thousands of individuals across the U.S. to find out what qualities they consider important in a home town.” The ranking also included data from the Census Bureau; the FBI; the Bureau of Labor Statistics, along with the magazine’s rankings of the Best High Schools and Best Hospitals.

