Update on the city's Mobility Bond

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Controversial fliers at Texas State
-
Young dad dies after tooth infection
-
Fight over Travis County's immigration policy
-
Austin seeing uptick in rodent infestation
-
Psychologist lists smartest dog breeds
-
Judge wears political symbol in court
-
First openly transgender mayor in Texas
-
Pastor runs away naked after being caught with man's wife, begs for forgiveness
-
FAMILY DETAINED FOR 16 HOURS
-
KVUE Breaking News
More Stories
-
Police: High school student nearly abducted at South…Feb. 1, 2017, 4:33 p.m.
-
Dog involved in killing of San Marcos infant euthanizedFeb. 1, 2017, 5:35 p.m.
-
Crews respond to partial warehouse collapse in NW AustinFeb. 1, 2017, 3:30 p.m.