University of Texas at Austin claims rightful place as No. 1 school in the state

CULTUREMAP - Sorry, Rice. Go gig 'em somewhere else, Aggies. This week, The University of Texas at Austin was named the No. 1 school in the state and No. 32 in the world by U.S. News and World Report.

While beating out other Texas schools gives UT bragging rights, the international ranking is even more impressive. Out of 1,250 institutions in 74 countries, the university was ranked No. 32 in the world, beating out schools like University of Copenhagen (No. 37); Kings College London (No. 41); University of Tokyo (No. 57); and, yes, University of Maryland, College Park (No. 50).

Though the magazine has released university rankings for the past four years, this is the first time the magazine has included areas of study in its report. Eleven UT subjects made the grade with computer science (No. 2); chemistry (No. 10); and mathematics (No. 13) taking top billing.

According to U.S. News, the rankings were determined by a pre-determined set of criteria such as global and regional research reputations and number of publications produced. Researchers also sent out surveys to academics around the world in order to "create a comprehensive snapshot of [their] opinions about world universities."

