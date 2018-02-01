University of Texas adding food pantry, career closet

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - A recent University of Texas survey found almost one in four students suffer from food insecurities, meaning they don't always know where their next meal will come from.

The Office of the Dean of Students is addressing this. For the first time in the university's history, UT is opening a food pantry.

Between 2015 to 2017, student emergency services saw an increase in students with food-related needs. Food insecurity limits a student's ability to succeed and can strike at any time. UT staff said something like a financial emergency could limit a student's ability to buy food.

"Financial emergencies impact a larger number of UT students then most people understand," Director of Student Emergency Services Kelly Soucy said. "Last year, we gave over $30,000 through our emergency fund and the food pantry is going to provide another support to those students."

On top of the food pantry, a career closet is also coming to UT. It will have gently used professional clothes students can wear to interviews. Right now, UT is asking for donations for both the food pantry and career closet. The two are set to open at the end of this semester.

If you'd like to volunteer or donate, click here.

© 2018 KVUE-TV