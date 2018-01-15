United Way of Williamson Co. volunteers bring fun, games to adult day care center

Members of AGE of Central Texas participate in games on Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. (Photo: Pattrik Perez, KVUE)

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - Volunteers with United Way of Williamson County and TDIndustries brought fun and games to an adult day care center in Round Rock Monday as part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

AGE of Central Texas was home to an Olympic tournament of sorts.

Volunteers helped members compete in a wheelchair race, a race which involved filling a cup with confetti, among other activities.

Texas Stars mascot Ringo also made an appearance.

Members at AGE said they're thankful the volunteers stopped by.

"Volunteers here are excellent," member Cynthia Ann Thomas said. "Most people nowadays don't care about anybody, not even themselves. If they did, they wouldn't treat people the way they did, they do."

At the end, winners of each race were crowned, with some placing in both competitions.

