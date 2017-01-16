Close Union President: APD 'de-policing' Union President: APD 'de-policing' KVUE 6:21 PM. CST January 16, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Storm Team Forecast Local teen beats odds to become a Marine TXST Strutters to perform on Inauguration Day Marijuana policy reform advocates gather Funky Austin houses on display More Stories Doctors seeing uptick in flu cases in Central Texas Jan 16, 2017, 5:39 p.m. Cowboys loss drops Super Bowl LI tickets, a little Jan 16, 2017, 12:13 p.m. Massive gator spotted in Polk County Jan 16, 2017, 7:03 a.m.