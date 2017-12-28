KVUE
Union Pacific train catches fire while travelling through Austin

Drew Knight, KVUE 10:43 PM. CST December 28, 2017

AUSTIN - The Austin Fire Department responded to reports of a train fire around 9 p.m. Thursday near MoPac Expressway and Great Northern Boulevard, officials said.

When they arrived on scene, the AFD said crews found that the Union Pacific freight train had stopped on the tracks and that the train personnel had "de-energized [the] locomotive and mitigated [the] problem." Officials reported the fire was found in one of the freight engines.

No injuries were reported.

