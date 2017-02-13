Undocumented day laborers miss work after ICE operations

(Photo: Trejo, Rebeca, KVUE)

AUSTIN - A sparse crowd lingers in front of the Home Depot on I-35 and Woodward Street in Austin looking for work.

Undocumented day laborers at this site said there is usually about 80 workers on a weekday between the front and back entrances.

But Monday – there was only about a dozen.

As fears about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations drive the undocumented underground, some local industries are feeling the pinch.

The Workers Defense Project said it is getting reports of low attendance and day laborers not showing up to job sites.

They stay at home because they're scared, said an undocumented day laborer who did not want to give his name for fear of deportation.

He said he fears ICE roundups. He also said immigrants do not come to this country to do harm but to work. Other undocumented day laborers said some of their friends have been deported in ICE's recent enforcement operations.

"Yes, last week they picked up people I know that help out at this site looking for work," said one man who gave only his last name.

According to the Workers Defense Project, an organization that helps low-income workers, about 75,000 undocumented immigrants live in Travis County.

Forty-six thousand of them are employed. The group said there is no way for it to track the number of workers staying home recently, but the impact can cause delays, especially on construction sites.

The group's executive director Jose P. Garza denounces ICE's recent actions saying in part:

"These activities come on the heels of recent public threats by state and national elected officials. These attacks on the hard-working men and women in our city are reprehensible. Immigrant families are the backbone of our Texas economy."

However many of these men say they work here to send money back to their families in Latin America.

As for fear of whether they will be deported some say they are not afraid because they have not committed a crime.

Yet others said it is a very real concern.

