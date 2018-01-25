Type A and B flu strike Central Texas

Flu Shot (Photo: KING)

AUSTIN - The flu season is packing quite the punch here in Central Texas as another person has died due to the flu.

According to Austin Public Health, 22 people have died from the illness this flu season. Fourteen of the deaths occurred this month. Last year, the flu killed five people.

Emergency rooms are seeing a surge in patients seeking treatment and say flu season could last until April.

Krystal Kriczky’s family knows what the flu can do. Kriczky’s 9-year-old son, Carson, got Type B flu in December. She says he seemed to be getting better and now he has Type A. To make matters worse, his little sister has the flu, and Krystal is concerned she may get it next.

“I knew there was two strains and being a nurse I knew that we had that potential, but we didn't realize that we would be the culprit. I guess since his immune system was so low, we ended up getting it twice,” Kriczky said.

Doctor Barbara Kiersz with Austin Regional Clinic said there is no way to prevent catching both strains, but she suggests washing your hands frequently and getting a flu shot.

“This is definitely the worse flu season I have seen in my career since graduating from medical school," Kiersz said. "What I have seen personally, because I like to keep track, is about 12-15 percent of people who had the flu had been vaccinated. For me, the patients I have seen, vaccines have been quite effective this year.”

In neighboring Hays County, there have been 642 positive flu tests this month alone. In December, they had just under 700 cases. No deaths have been reported thus far.

RELATED:

Williamson, Hays counties report flu numbers

Austin Public Health offering free flu shots for uninsured

New study links heart attacks to flu

© 2018 KVUE-TV