TxDOT treating Central Texas roads before wintry weather arrives

TxDOT winter weather truck.

AUSTIN - Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation are treating highways and roads ahead of the icy weather Tuesday night.

They have already treated I-35 and are in the process of treating 183 and Mopac, as of Sunday night.

The brine treatment helps prevent ice or snow from sticking on pavement.

The agency said during icy weather, be careful on overpasses because they are the first to freeze.

Even after they treat the roads, crews will remain on standby early this week for icy patches.

"If we do see that things are starting to ice, we just really encourage the public to try to stay off the roads," said Diann Hodges, spokesperson for TxDOT. "Try to stay home if possible."

That is important because when some roads iced over about a week and a half ago, Austin-Travis County EMS responded to 37 vehicle crashes in just four hours.

Also, TxDOT said if you live in an area and you are going to drive on a road that is not traveled heavily, you could see ice out there this week.

"If you find yourself in a situation where you do need to drive and there has been some icing occurring on our roadways, slow down," said Hodges. "That can't be stressed enough."

Keep a safe following distance and watch out for crews working.

