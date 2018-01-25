TxDOT opening roundabout at 51st Street and I-35

(Photo: Trejo, Rebeca, KVUE)

AUSTIN - Later next month, TxDOT will open a traffic circle at 51st Street just west of Interstate Highway 35.

You will see it at the intersection of the southbound frontage road lanes of I-35 and 51st. There will be no traffic lights and the only way to get on or off are by turning right.

"Because everybody is entering and going the same direction and exiting to the right, they won't have to make a left,” said Diann Hodges, spokeswoman with TxDOT. “That's a lot of times where you see serious injury crashes occur."

TxDOT said roundabouts decrease deadly accidents by 90 percent compared to traditional intersections. They also increase traffic capacity in the intersection by 30 to 50 percent.

The department said drivers will travel through the intersection on average almost four times faster.

"You aren't going to have to stop at a traditional red light,” said Hodges. “And wait for it in order to make a left turn."

But some Austin business owners in the area said it will take time for drivers to get adjusted.

"I don't really see a change very quickly,” said Tony Padilla. “Maybe a couple years and people will get used to it.”

Padilla has owned Auto Headliners of Texas on 51st Street since 1989. Back then, he said only 6,000 cars traveled on 51st daily.

Now?

"It's 12,000 cars a day that pass through here,” Padilla said.

He said he sees a backup on 51st Street that stretches to Airport Boulevard.

TxDOT plans to open the circle later next month. A set date has not been announced yet.

The department is also re-building the U-turn at the 51st Street exit and is adding a lane for drivers to skip that exit entirely and go directly to Airport Boulevard.

