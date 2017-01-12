TX lawmakers discuss ways to combat human trafficking

trafficking victim

AUSTIN - As part of Human Trafficking Awareness month, Texas' Attorney General Ken Paxton and other lawmakers discussed what measures the state is taking to combat human trafficking.

At the press conference on Thursday, Paxton told the crowd that the state of Texas has the second highest number of calls to the Human Trafficking Resource Center. It's an alarming statistic that the Attorney General's office is trying to bring attention to.

One of Paxton's first initiatives in office was to create a task force dedicated to catching and prosecuting traffickers. Thursday, he spoke about the Human Trafficking/Transnational Organized Crime unit's accomplishments.

Some of those accomplishments include the arrest of Backpage's CEO Carl Ferrer, partnerships with organizations like Truckers Against Trafficking and a training video they've created on human trafficking awareness.

"We can all work together to ensure that victims will be identified and rescued and that traffickers will find themselves behind bars," Paxton said.

Also speaking was state senator Joan Huffman (R-Houston) and state representative Senfronia Thompson (D-Houston). The two said they plan to author a bill that would enhance the penalties for compelling prostitution.

