Tx Ag Commissioner offends many with tweet referencing slavery

AUSTIN - The Texas Agriculture Commissioner is at it again.

Sid Miller took to Twitter Tuesday night and upset many of his followers with this tweet: "Democrats haven't been this upset over Republicans releasing something since Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves!"

It refers to a cable news program discussion about the Republicans releasing a memo the Democrats didn't want released.

That tweet got a huge response from the Twittersphere. More than 125 negative responses at last count. Here are some of them:

Andrew Hocker tweeted the commissioner, "you are a disgrace."

Mark Thorsby wrote, "Wow! That's as shameful a comparison as I can imagine. Why don't you stick to agriculture!"

Shannon chimed in saying, "This is below the standard of an elected official. Please resign."

There was one tweet that supported Miller:

David wrote "I'm stealing this. Kudus."

Of course, this isn't Miller's first time dealing with controversy on social media.

He has shared anti-Muslim posts, one of which suggested the U.S. should drop an atomic bomb on "the Muslim world" to achieve peace. The post showed an atomic bomb with the caption, "Japan has been at peace with the U.S. since August 9, 1945. It's time we made peace with the Muslim world."

Just before the November 2016 election, Miller's campaign Twitter account referred to Hillary Clinton using a vulgarity. The tweet was taken down, Miller apologized, and blamed the tweet on a “third-party vendor.”

And in October, his Facebook account shared a joke about suicide. It was later removed.

Ross Ramsey, the executive editor and co-founder of the Texas Tribune, told KVUE that none of this should surprise us. Miller, after all, is just being Miller.

"Remember that Sid Miller is one of the early supporters in Texas of Donald Trump. People who turn that way like this and don't find offense in it and do get kind of a charge out of the offense that Sid's opponents and detractors get," Ramsey said. "His supporters enjoy watching his opponents get upset about it, and so within that small frame it works. It's not dissimilar to what the president himself does."

Miller has been unapologetic about his social media activity in the past, saying that a lot of things he posts are satire and comedy.

Our request for an interview with Miller was denied but his spokesman, Todd Smith, said the tweet was a light-hearted comment and was not about slavery but about emancipation.

© 2018 KVUE-TV