Two teens charged in false alarm reports at LBJ High School

AUSTIN - Two local teenagers at Lyndon B. Johnson High School have been accused of making false reports about a gun on campus, AISD said.

The two teenagers, whose names or ages have not been released, were taken into police custody on Jan. 22 on LBJ High School grounds, according to AISD representative Christina Nguyen.

They have been charged with making false alarm reports, a state jail felony.

