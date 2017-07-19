Two more APD officers hospitalized for possible carbon monoxide poisoning

Austin police badge (Photo: KVUE)

Two Austin police officers were transported to the hospital for possible carbon monoxide poisoning Wednesday evening, Austin Police Association President Ken Cassaday confirms.

The officers are being evaluated at a hospital.

The possible poisonings come after several cases of APD officers possibly being exposed to carbon monoxide while driving patrol vehicles.

Related

How does carbon monoxide get in cars?

© 2017 KVUE-TV