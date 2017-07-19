Two more APD officers hospitalized for possible carbon monoxide poisoning

Two Austin police officers were transported to the hospital for possible carbon monoxide poisoning Wednesday evening, Austin Police Association President Ken Cassaday confirms.
The officers are being evaluated at a hospital.
The possible poisonings come after several cases of APD officers possibly being exposed to carbon monoxide while driving patrol vehicles.
