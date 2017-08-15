Two Mexican nationals arrested in Fayette County after Lobos drug bust

FAYETTE COUNTY, TEXAS - Lobos, the drug-sniffing K9, and his handler Sgt. Randy Thumann confiscated six kilos of illegal narcotics from a vehicle traveling through Fayette County Friday.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a Buick Parke Avenue on Interstate 10 for a traffic violation at 11:05 a.m. Sgt. Thumann said he became suspicious that the vehicle might have drugs inside, so he asked for consent to search the vehicle.

Officials said Lobos found five bundles or six kilos of cocaine taped to the interior of the rear quarter panels on the vehicle. The drugs have an estimated street value of $600,000.

Juan Manuel Gutierrez Becerra, 54, and Jose Montemayor Gutierrez, 74, who are both from Mexico, were arrested and taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.

