Two killed in overnight shooting in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS - Two people are dead after a shooting at a home in between Thrall and Taylor early Wednesday morning, Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody confirmed on Twitter.

Sheriff Chody issued an alert for a possible double shooting at 12:48 a.m. At that time, the sheriff also noted that the public was not at risk and that police were on the way to the scene.

At 2:38 a.m., Sheriff Chody confirmed a man and woman were fatally shot at the home. Chody said while other people were present at the home where the bodies were found, no one witnessed the crime.

The deceased names are not being released until next of kin is notified.

Sheriff Chody reaffirmed in his later tweet that there isn't a threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing but "may be slower than normal due to [the] remote location," Sheriff Chody said.

