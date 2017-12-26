Two suffer serious injuries after collision in Del Valle

DEL VALLE, TEXAS - Two people suffered potentially critical injuries after a collision east of Austin on Tuesday, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

ATCEMS officials said the two-vehicle collision resulted in a car fire and caused a male victim to be pinned into his vehicle. They said both men were eventually transported to St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Officials said the collision occurred near the 12000 block of Pearce Lane around 6:48 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

