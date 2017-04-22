KVUE
Two in hospital after rollover crash in northwest Austin

April 22, 2017

AUSTIN - Two people were transported to the hospital overnight Saturday, after their car rolled over in northwest Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the accident just after midnight on FM 2769 and Anderson Mill Road.

Austin-Travis Country EMS says that rollover trapped two men underneath the car. Crews transported both men to Round Rock Medical Center with critical, life threatening injuries.

No word yet on what caused that crash.

