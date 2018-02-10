Two dead after crash on I-10 in Caldwell County

(Photo: Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management)

CALDWELL, CO. - Two people were killed in a Caldwell County crash Saturday morning.

Officials with Caldwell County Emergency Management said the crash involving five vehicles happened around 2:30 a.m. just outside of Luling.

Four 18-wheelers and one car were involved, according to @CCTXOEM. One of the 18-wheelers caught fire after the collision.

I-10 near mile marker 630 westbound is closed. All traffic being taken off at 90/183. Road will be closed for extended period. pic.twitter.com/seanggRknc — Caldwell County Emergency Management (@CCTXOEM) February 10, 2018

An official with Caldwell County Emergency Management said one more person was taken to the hospital.

I-10 was shutdown for an extended period of time near mile marker 630 westbound.

No word yet on what may have caused the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV