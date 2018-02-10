Two dead after crash on I-10 in Caldwell County

CALDWELL, CO. - Two people were killed in a Caldwell County crash Saturday morning.
Officials with Caldwell County Emergency Management said the crash involving five vehicles happened around 2:30 a.m. just outside of Luling.
Four 18-wheelers and one car were involved, according to @CCTXOEM. One of the 18-wheelers caught fire after the collision.
An official with Caldwell County Emergency Management said one more person was taken to the hospital.
I-10 was shutdown for an extended period of time near mile marker 630 westbound.
No word yet on what may have caused the crash.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
