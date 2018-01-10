Two children dead after crash near Cedar Park Walmart

(Photo: Angela Hisle Melancon)

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS - Two children are dead after a two-vehicle crash near a Cedar Park Walmart, police said.

Cedar Park police said the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at Walton Way and West Whitestone Lane. The crash involved a car and a pickup truck.

Officials said westbound traffic on West Whitestone was shut down as police investigate.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

