Two children dead after crash near Cedar Park Walmart

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS - Two children are dead after a two-vehicle crash near a Cedar Park Walmart, police said.
Cedar Park police said the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at Walton Way and West Whitestone Lane. The crash involved a car and a pickup truck.
Officials said westbound traffic on West Whitestone was shut down as police investigate.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
