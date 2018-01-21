Two dead after crash in Williamson County

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Williamson County Sheriff's Office said two people died Sunday after an accident on State Highway 95.

According to @WilCoSheriffPIO, the accident involving two vehicles happened just south of the Bell County line.

Sheriff Robert Chody said one vehicle was fully engulfed.

Williamson County Sheriff's Office said four people were transported with injuries.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

