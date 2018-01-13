Two arrested in connection to suspicious NYE death

File photo

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - Two people were arrested Saturday morning in connection to a suspicious death that occurred on New Year's Eve in Round Rock, police said.

Round Rock police said an arrest warrant for murder for the death of 37-year-old Joshua Armstrong was issued for Richard Joseph Acosta, 23, by a Williamson County judge.

The Round Rock Police Department SWAT team and Criminal Investigations Division served the warrant Saturday morning at 301 Phillips Street in Hutto, and officials said Acosta was taken into custody without incident. Pursuant to the investigation, police said Vanessa Velasco, 20, was also arrested and charged with F1 burglary of a habitation in connection to the same incident.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

