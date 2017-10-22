Two arrested after early morning brawl that left one dead in Marble Falls

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

BURNET COUNTY, TEXAS - Charges are pending against two people connected to a large disturbance in Marble Falls Sunday morning that left one man dead.

According to a press release from the Marble Falls Police Department, multiple people were involved in the incident in the 506 block of Avenue South during the early morning hours, and many people fled the scene before police arrived.

Police said when they arrived at the altercation, they found Fermin Rios-Padilla injured after he was run over by a vehicle. Multiple others were also found injured at the scene after being pierced with knives and struck by baseball bats and pipes, officials said.

Padilla died from his injuries at Baylor Scott & White Hospital, according to Marble Falls police.

The two suspects in the incident have been identified by police, but their names have not been released publicly.

