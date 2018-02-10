Two APD officers suffer minor injuries in Saturday crash

AUSTIN - Austin police are investigating the scene of a crash which left two APD officers with minor injuries.

The crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. in the 500 block of 5th Street near Tillery Street.

Police said the officers were being medically checked for back pain, whiplash, etc.

Only two vehicles were involved in the minor crash.

No other information was immediately available.

We will update this story as more details become available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV