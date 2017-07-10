Trump to nominate former comptroller Combs for Interior Department job

Former Texas Comptroller Susan Combs on Nov. 16. (Photo: Laura Skelding, The Texas Tribune)

TEXAS - President Donald Trump announced Monday he will nominate former Texas Comptroller Susan Combs to serve in the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Trump is tapping Combs to be an assistant secretary of the Interior for policy, management and budget, according to the White House. The department is responsible for the management of federal land.

Combs, who has also served as agriculture commissioner and a state representative, was once considered a candidate to be Trump's agriculture secretary. She met with his transition team multiple times, but the job ultimately went to former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue.

Read the complete article on the Texas Tribune's website here.

© 2017 KVUE-TV