Trump supporters hold 'Freedom Rally' downtown

AUSTIN - Cheers and chants in downtown Austin Saturday morning as more than a hundred people marched in support of "America first" and Donald Trump during the "1776 Freedom March."

The group marched from Wooldridge Square Park and made their way to the state capitol chanting “Drain the swap” and “Build that wall!”

Organizer Jennifer Drabbant said the event celebrates the country.

"To kick off Independence Day weekend, to gather with like-minded people,” said Drabbant. “To celebrate our country, because we live in the best country in the world, and we want to be able to spend a day celebrating that altogether."

Some of the speakers included right-wing leaders Rambo Biggs and Kyle Chapman, also known as “Based Stickman.”

There was also Libertarian Augustus Invictus who ran for a US senate seat in Florida's election last year.

Another speaker was Outlaw Morgan, another far right leader.

The organizers of this event coordinated a similar one back in March of this year. That event was in response to several protests in Austin against Donald Trump. Just like this time, there were no reports of violence.

Georgetown resident Marvina Case said she is at the rally to support the country.

"There's a lot problems as of late with people from both sides not being respectful of each other,” said Case. "Allowing everybody to have their own view, their own opinion -- be polite."

C.J. Grisham, founder of "Open Carry Texas" said he participated to celebrate his right to bear arms.

"We're here to stand up for our guns rights,” said Grisham. “Let people know that if we don't stand up for them and protect them, we could probably lose them."

With a heavy law enforcement presence, the march ended at Wooldridge Square Park.

