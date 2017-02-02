Trump Hotels' newest concept to plant stake near Dallas City Hall

President Donald Trump's hotel management company, New York City-based Trump Hotels, plans to put a stake in the ground in downtown Dallas with a new hotel — which could be the first concept of its kind realized in the United States.

The Dallas Business Journal has learned the hotelier plans to place its new 4-star concept, called Scion, within walking distance to Dallas' city hall.

Trump Hotels' new Scion Dallas hotel — a six-story, 220-room hotel with ground-floor retail space — will sit within a new $50 million mixed-use development near city hall, said Turkish developer Mike Sarimsakci.

"The Trump Organization wanted a 4-star business hotel in Dallas," Sarimsakci, founder and president of Alterra International, told the Dallas Business Journal in an exclusive interview. "We shared our ideas with them and from those brainstorming sessions, this new brand came up.

"They wanted to create a hotel that would attract young business travelers in the creative and technology sectors with a collaborative concept in the lobby," he added.

Unlike the ultra-luxury brand of the Trump Hotels namesake, the Scion brand won't bear the Trump name and will be relatively affordable with hotel rooms ranging from $200 to $300 a night versus a nightly rate of $700 and up.

Last week, Trump Hotels CEO Eric Danziger, a former Dallasite, told the Wall Street Journal he would bring the newly announced Scion brand enforce to the U.S. market, with 17 deals in the works, including one in Dallas.

For nearly a year, Trump Hotels executives have been shopping for 4-star and 5-star hotel sites in Dallas. A spokeswoman for Trump Hotels was not immediately available to comment on the Dallas hotel project.

Finding a prime site

Alterra International, which is based in Dallas and Istanbul, plans to develop the new Scion Dallas hotel as part of a mixed-use development fronting St. Paul Street between Wood and Young streets in downtown Dallas.

The two parcels of land, which total nearly one-acre, are under contract by the development firm. An affiliate of Dallas-based Hamilton Properties Corp. — Hamilton St Paul Grp LLC — has a contract to sell the land to Sarimsakci in a deal expected to close by this summer.

To read this story in its original home from the Dallas Business Journal, click here.

(© 2017 WFAA)