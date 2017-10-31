Truck driver collides into bus stop, injuring 3, police say

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN - A man has been charged for allegedly driving while intoxicated and colliding into an occupied bus stop and injuring pedestrians, police said.

The driver, identified by police as Jesus Serrano, was in a truck when he lost control of the vehicle and hit three people waiting at a bus stop south of Barton Springs Road.

A witness told police that the truck drove onto the concrete wall of the bus stop, bounced down the wall and then on top of the people waiting. Two people were injured, and one victim was pinned under the truck and was transported to the hospital with life threatening internal injuries.

Serrano told police later that on a scale from one to 10 -- with 10 being highly intoxicated -- he was at a "four."

According to online records, Serrano is not in custody at the Travis County Jail as of Oct. 31.

© 2017 KVUE-TV