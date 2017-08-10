Trial set for men accused of shooting at Travis Co. judge

Judge Julie Kocurek (Photo: Travis County)

TRAVIS COUNTY - The men accused of shooting at Travis County Judge Julie Kocurek are expected to appear in court in March 2018, court paperwork revealed.

Chimene Hamilton Onyeri, Marcellus Antoine Burgin, Rasul Kareem Scott are expected to appear in court before Judge Lee Yeakel in March 2018. The jury trial is set for March 26, 2018.

RELATED:

Judge Kocurek returns to bench Monday after shooting

County agrees to settlement with Judge Kocurek over 2015 attack

Judge Kocurek urges more security for judges in state

Kocurek was shot at outside of her home on Nov. 6, 2015. She suffered injuries from shrapnel and glass and lost a finger in the shooting.

Charges were filed against Onyeri, 28, the accused mastermind behind the shooting, and two other alleged accomplices -- Burgin, 26, and Scott, 24, in September 2016.

Police allege Kocurek was targeted because she was supposed to send Onyeri to prison for financial crimes.

After the shooting, Travis County officials took steps toward enhancing security at the courthouse and protecting its judges. Legislation aimed at protecting judges statewide is also expected to come into play during the next legislative session.

© 2017 KVUE-TV