Trial for man accused of killing transgender woman in 2016 begins

JonCasey William Rowell. (Photo: APD)

AUSTIN - The trial for JonCasey William Rowell -- the man accused of fatally shooting a transgender woman in early 2016 at her residence -- has begun.

Police said the shooting happened Jan. 22, 2016 at around 3 a.m. at Monica Loera's residence located along East Powell Lane. A roommate of Loera's told police that Loera worked as a "prostitute from time to time" when she advertised on Backpage.com.

Among those who are taking the stand Tuesday is Loera's roommate who was in the home on the night of the shooting. The roommate, Savannah Grimes, said that before the shooting, he heard a knock at the door followed by gunshots.

