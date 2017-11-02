Trial for man accused of fatally shooting transgender woman continues

AUSTIN - The trail for JonCasey William Rowell -- the man accused of fatally shooting a transgender woman in 2016 -- continues on its third day Thursday.

Around 3 a.m.on Jan 22, 2016, Rowell allegedly shot and killed Monica Loera at her home which is located along East Powell Lane. When police arrived at the scene, they discovered an ID card that belonged to Rowell and some money. Police then identified Rowell as the prime suspect.

During the first day of the trial on Oct. 31, four witnesses took the stand including two of Loera's roommates and two of her neighbors. The two roommates stated that they heard the gunshots, but did not see who shot Loera. The two neighbors, however, stated they heard Loera arguing with a man and said they saw a man coming back and forth from Loera's door.

RELATED:

Trial for man accused of killing transgender woman in 2016 begins

North Austin fatal shooting suspect arrested

Kim Reed, Austin Police Department crime scene specialist, was called to the stand Thursday morning and confirmed where evidence was found at the scene the day Loera was shot and killed.

Mohammed Siddiqui, who is with Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, also took the stand.

Siddiqui stated that he was tasked with locating Rowell and said that he found him at a trailer park and arrested him without incident. Rowell allegedly then asked him what they were there for.

Follow reporter Erin Jones on Twitter for live updates from the courtroom:

Tweets by ErinJ_KVUE

© 2017 KVUE-TV