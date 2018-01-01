Travis County woman charged in fiance's death

Charity Sunshine Ellis, 48. (Photo: TCSO)

TRAVIS COUNTY, TEXAS - A 48-year-old woman has been charged with murder after her fiance died from gunshot wounds, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

TCSO said that at 4:19 a.m. on New Year's Eve, they received a 911 call from a woman requesting an ambulance in the 4800 block of Doss Road. When deputies arrived, they found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound.

The man -- identified by authorities as Bradley Cole Sullivan, 37 -- was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 5 a.m.

After an investigation, authorities arrested Sullivan's fiance, Charity Sunshine Ellis, 48. She has been charged with murder and is in the Travis County Jail with a bond set at $400,000.

