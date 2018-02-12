Travis County Sheriff's Office announces program to help eligible inmates register to vote

The Travis County Sheriff's Office and Travis County Tax Office announced a new initiative Monday to help eligible inmates register to vote. (Photo: KVUE)

TRAVIS COUNTY - The Travis County Sheriff's Office and the Travis County Tax Office have announced a new initiative to help eligible inmates register to vote.

In a press conference Monday morning, Sheriff Sally Hernandez told a room full of volunteers the reason behind the initiative.

"We want people to leave our facility stronger, better prepared to go out and be successful and to add value to our community. To educate them and to give them an opportunity to fulfill their civic duties is also very important," she said.

Volunteers will be training within the next few weeks to become deputy registrars, giving them the authority to register inmates.

More than half of the inmates at the Travis County Correctional Complex are eligible to vote, according to Austin Justice Coalition executive director and co-founder Chas Moore.

That estimate includes inmates who have been charged with felony offenses and are awaiting trial.

"Most individuals who have been arrested, and even convicted, of criminal offenses are eligible to register and vote but might not actually understand that," Travis County voter registrar Bruce Elfant said. "We want to make sure that this underserved population has the opportunity to participate in our democracy just the same as everyone else."

In the past, inmates who meet the requirements to vote have been able to cast an absentee ballot, but this will be the first time volunteers will be registering inmates in person, Hernandez said.

The deadline to register to vote for the March primary election was Feb. 5. Eligible inmates will be able to register in time for the primary runoff in May.

© 2018 KVUE-TV