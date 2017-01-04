Hernandez sworn in as Travis County Sheriff

Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez takes the oath of office on Jan. 4, 2017. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Hundreds packed the Travis County Commissioner's Court to witness Sally Hernandez sworn into office as sheriff Wednesday afternoon.

The standing room only crowd erupted in cheers and applause after Hernandez took her oath of office. After, Hernandez sworn in her new command staff.

Hernandez later told the media that she will soon unveil a plan that changes the current policy of accepting Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers at the jail.

"We're about to roll out a policy on immigration... The detainer policy is definitely going to change," said Sheriff Hernandez.

Austin City Councilman Greg Casar said that new policy will fall in line with the city's position.

"Its the official City of Austin position that we do not deport, taking folks without a criminal warrant and running them out of the country," said Casar.

Hernandez also laid out other priorities that included increasing staffing and recruiting efforts.

