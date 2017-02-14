Child sex assault suspect nearly released before ICE detainer honored

Police lights.

AUSTIN - Travis County sheriff’s officials are explaining why a man charged with sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl was not initially held for an ICE detainer.

According to KVUE's Tony Plohetski, Hugo Gallardo-Gonzalez, 31, was charged with felony continuous sexual abuse of a young child in January. If convicted, Gallardo-Gonzalez faces life in prison. Sheriff Major Wes Priddy told Plohetski that jail staff did not initially honor the ICE detainer request because it was not immediately clear that Gallardo-Gonzalez was being booked on one of the charges for which Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez has agreed to honor a federal hold.

Priddy said the request was initially denied, but honored it after jail staff reviewed records and an affidavit that showed the charges fit the policy. Gallardo-Gonzalez was never released from the Travis County Jail, although Priddy said Gallardo-Gonzalez had posted $50,000 bail.

“We have him in custody and he will remain in custody,” Priddy said. “It was not immediately apparent” that Gonzalez should be held on an ICE detainer.

This is a developing story. Please check back with KVUE.com for updates.

(© 2017 KVUE)