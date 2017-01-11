Travis County inmate died from stroke, authorities report

Pablo Machin Conde. (Photo: Travis County Sheriff's Office)

TRAVIS COUNTY - After an inmate at the Travis County Correctional Complex collapsed Saturday morning, he was taken to a hospital where he later died, authorities said in a press release Wednesday.

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, Pablo Machin Conde, 81, collapsed at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday before he was taken to the University Medical Center Brackenridge. Conde was put on life support, but his condition worsened throughout the day. He was pronounced dead at 3:57 p.m.

Conde died from a stroke, the Travis County Medical Examiner said.

The man was in jail since Nov. 14, 2015 for allegedly stabbing his wife.

